Blueface and Chrisean Rock‘s relationship may have more familial bonds than was previously believed, according to the rapper’s mother.

Karlissa Saffold took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (September 4) to claim that the “Thotiana” rapper and his label signee — who recently announced the birth of their first child together — are actually cousins.

“I knew something was going on,” she said. “I come to find out that Chrisean’s mama is a Dorsey. She’s a Dorsey. They’re related to me!”

She continued: “Girl, if they’re Dorseys … come on now, you know. They’re my people. All the Dorseys is related. And they all act like that. [Blueface] done had a baby with his cousin.”

Check out the video below:

Blueface’s mother claims rapper & Chrisean Rock are actually related https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/NUCVjSBT9O — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 4, 2023

The pair have certainly come a long way since December 2020, when Chrisean Rock was first signed to Blueface’s label after having a knock-down, drag-out fight with his baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, resulting in her Chrisean’s tooth getting knocked out.

On Sunday (September 3), Chrisean Rock welcomed her first child with Blueface — although the “Thotiana” rapper wasn’t present for the baby’s birth as he was busy partying with his other baby mother and current girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis.

Rock live-streamed the birth of her baby boy on Instagram, which showed her in a hospital bed in the delivery room surrounded by friends and family.

After welcoming her bundle of joy into the world, the reality star took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the name of the child, writing: “Let’s welcome my baby boy Chrisean Malone named after his mommy.”

She also wrote a brief message sharing her excitement about her future work and personal life. “I can’t wait to reveal the leveling up the new new new everything,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to fly back to LA after healing n move in my new home.

“God so good…. I’m pressing play on new beginnings new music/movies I’m just beyond grateful thank you Jesus.”

related news Chrisean Rock Urges ‘Fat’ Akademiks To Fight Blueface During Heated Argument August 30, 2023

While Chrisean Rock was giving birth to their son, Blueface was spotted partying with Alexis — with whom he shares two children— at LIV nightclub in Miami, which he documented on Instagram.

The 26-year-old rapper also posted several tweets addressing his turbulent relationship with Rock, which came to an end earlier this year.

“Social media is all entertainment for me guys nothing I say or do has anything to do with rock,” he wrote. “I broke up wit her 3 months ago I moved on it’s time for you guys to move on to I’m with someone else now I been posting my Bm non stop for 3 months now I’m all about Jaidyn now.”