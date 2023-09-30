Blueface‘s mother, Karlissa Saffold, wants her son to have another child as soon as possible, and she has a certain Houston Hottie in mind for his next partner.

Saffold took to Instagram Live on Friday (September 29) to reveal that she’d love nothing more than for Megan Thee Stallion to be the “Thotiana” rapper’s next baby mama — although Saffold couldn’t help but take a swipe at the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper in the process.

“‘Megan and Blue need to make a baby,’” she said. “Yes, I don’t know why y’all was trying to act like she too good for my son. The bitch just got shot in the foot, come on now. Stop fuckin’ playing with me. My son ain’t about to shoot her in no foot. He might shoot her in that ass, but he ain’t gon’ shoot her in the foot.”

She continued: “Don’t try to play my baby like Megan too good for my son. Bitch, the last n-gga on push-ups right now. No offense! No offense, I mean, ’cause my son been to jail, I fucks with people. You know, it’s a serious situation. But right now, y’all trying to make it like my son ain’t good enough for Megan. Do you see me? Let’s talk about it. She said, ‘You wanna marry Blueface.’ I would marry Dre before I marry Blueface. I’m just saying, look at Dre!”

Blueface's mother wants her son to have a baby with Megan Thee Stallion https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/TID0oAHjME — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 29, 2023

Saffold’s son, however, has enough baby mama drama of his own, without adding Megan Thee Stallion into the mix.

On Monday (September 25), Chrisean’s ex-boyfriend Ronny Doe dropped a bombshell on social media by insinuating that her newborn baby is not Blueface’s, but his.

Doe shared a photo on his Instagram Stories of Chrisean’s infant child — who was born earlier this month — next to pictures of himself, drawing attention to the similarities in their appearance.

“On crippppp,” he captioned the collage. “YOU ARE NOT THE FATHER [crying face emoji] [shrug emoji] @bluefasebaby @officialmauryshow.”

In a follow-up post, Doe wrote: “Thank you god in advance cuz this shit getting crazy.”

The uncertainty over the baby’s father comes after Blueface sparked outrage by sharing a graphic photo of the child’s swollen genitals, which he claimed was the result of an untreated hernia.

The rapper/boxer also blamed Chrisean for the child’s health defect, accusing her of smoking and drinking throughout her pregnancy.

In response, his ex-girlfriend threatened to press charges and accused him of possessing explicit photos of his eldest son, whom he shares with Jaidyn Alexis.