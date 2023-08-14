Blueface has made his son famous in his own right thanks to his insistence on sharing the young boy on social media, but his latest social share was a bit embarrassing to his mama, Jaidyn Alexis.

Taking to social media on Sunday (August 13), Javaughn — the “Thotiana” rapper’s six-year-old child — was asked to share his opinion on Alexis’s song, “Stewie.”

And suffice it to say, the boy wasn’t exactly a fan.

“This song sucks,” he said to his mother, who was clearly taken aback by the criticism.

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis have previously come under fire for their parenting skills (or lack thereof).

The “Thotiana” rapper already caused a stir last month when he asked his son Javaughn if he was homosexual because he was looking for snacks in the kitchen instead of ogling strippers who were dancing in the living room.

Despite the backlash over his previous comments, Blueface decided to once again quiz his young son about his sexuality in a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday (July 31).

“Are you gay?” the Los Angeles native can be heard asking his son while sitting his baby daughter on his lap. “Hey guys, he’s not gay. We got hope. Do you know what gay is?”

“No, I really don’t,” Javaughn replies. “What else you got? What else you got?”

“Ok well, if you ever decide to be gay, I’ll be upset, but I will still love you,” Blueface replied. “And I will still support you and take care of you.”

“I’m not that,” Jauvaugn concluded.

Blueface’s girlfriend and baby mother, Jaidyn Alexis, wasn’t immune to criticism either, as one person tweeted: “That scene in Blueface house with the strippers is precisely why that Jaidyn girl is a LOSER. Why would you let your kid be exposed to that bullshit and questioned in that way by his own dad?”

The controversy comes after Blueface questioned the parenting skills of his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock, with whom he’s expecting a child. The pair seem to currently be on the outs, as the Crazy In Love co-stars have been going tit-for-tat on Twitter for a few days now.

Most recently, Chrisean accused the “Thotiana” rapper of driving her to drink and declared “no more coochie for u blue.”