The Western Bulldogs have recorded a sixth straight AFLW defeat, going down by 19 points to Carlton at Whitten Oval.

Key points: The Blues won 8.5 (53) to 4.10 (34)

All eyes were on the Bulldogs to see if they could snare an elusive victory after coach Nathan Burke told the media that players were lacking the level of professionalism and fitness needed to win matches.

But they fell short against the Blues, who won 8.5 (53) to 4.10 (34), despite missing injured skipper Kerryn Peterson.

Elisabeth Georgostathis (29 disposals, five clearances) produced a career-best performance for the crestfallen Bulldogs, while Keeley Sherar (28 disposals, three clearances) starred in the midfield for the Blues.

Wasting no time in putting the hosts on the back foot, Phoebe McWilliams and Abbie McKay broke through a sturdy Bulldogs backline to open the Blues’ account.

An incorrect disposal by Mimi Hill gifted the Bulldogs their first goal, with Brianna McFarlane putting boot to ball as the crowd roared.

A major by Jessica Good for the Blues quickly silenced the Bulldogs faithful before quarter time.

With her Bulldogs team trailing by 15 points, Brit Gutknecht snatched her first major since suffering a horrific injury in last season’s round-two match against Port Adelaide.

Daisy Walker cut the party short with her first AFLW goal to bring the margin back to 14 points.

Darcy Vescio, Lily Goss, Mia Austin and Erone Fitzpatrick were among the Blues’ goal kickers as the Bulldogs crumbled in the second half.

Isabelle Pritchard kicked a goal on the final siren to cut the margin to 19 points as a consolation for the wayward Bulldogs.

Having no chance of qualifying for the finals, the winless Western Bulldogs next face Adelaide.

The Blues, who moved to provisional fifth spot on the ladder with a 4-2 win-loss record, take on Collingwood in round seven.

