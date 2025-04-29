Bluesky outage: Is it still down?

Social media platform Bluesky on Tuesday, April 29, witnessed a widespread outage as users complained about not being able to access the popular application. The decentralised platform is often regarded as a major alternative to Elon Musk-owned X.Downdetector, a common source to get service status information, logged more than 1,000 issues by users, with reports starting from 6 AM ET, according to Newsweek.

At 7 AM ET on Tuesday, the platform appeared to be working normally after experiencing the outage that restricted users from using it for nearly an hour, Tech Advisor reported.

About 53 per cent of the issues reported on Downdetector were related to the Bluesky app, while 41 per cent were regarding its website. The remaining 6 per cent were about server connection.

This is the second time in the last one week when the platform faced login problems. Several users of Bluesky have complained about it on X.

“BlueSky is down yet again,” one person wrote, adding that this was twice in the last week.Another user complained about not being able to scroll down and even shared a screenshot.A third user also complained about experiencing issues with the platform.

Last week, Bluesky in a post shared that the application was working fine after facing “a bit of downtime”. It further stated that the team was investigating the root cause of the issue.

As of now, no official response has been made by Bluesky regarding April 29’s downtime.

Bluesky down: How does it affect you?

The decentralised social media platform has more than 35 million registered users around the world and is seen as an alternative to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bluesky has been backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. In recent times, it has made a name for itself by putting major emphasis on user control and transparency, besides being looked upon as a free speech-friendly app.

Multiple outages like these undermine the trust of users at a time when it is bringing in major upgrades to sell off as a big competitor to X and other similar social media platforms.

The key to challenge all its mainstream rivals is to offer reliability and focus on updating its performance. Both the website and application of Bluesky were affected by the latest outage as users complained about not being able to share posts on the platform.

FAQs



1. Is Bluesky still down?

The platform seems to be working normally right now after experiencing a downtime for almost an hour.

2. When did Bluesky face an outage last time?

Last week, Bluesky acknowledged ‘a bit of downtime’ after several of its users were unable to access it.

