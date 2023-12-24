B&M fans have gone wild after spotting a new Skittles and Starburst flavoured product they “need to try”.

The variety store chain are now stocking brand new flavours of cotton candy that arrived just in time for Christmas.

1 B&M fans have gone wild after spotting new Skittles and Starburst flavoured cotton candy Credit: Facebook/ Extreme Couponing and Bargaians UK

Some lucky shoppers managed to spot it at the last minute on Christmas Eve and add it to their baskets.

But if you missed out then fear not, as your local B&M store is likely to have it in stock when shops re-open after the festive break.

The delicious looking Starburst and Skittle flavoured cotton candy is sure to be a hit with customers who are fans of both sweets.

If you fancy picking up the Starburst edition, then you’ll be treated to the super popular cherry and strawberry flavours.

The Skittles cotty candy also comes in strawberry flavour.

After pictures of the sweet treats were uploaded to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook page, social media users couldn’t wait to get their hands on a bag.

“Need to try these,” said one.

“I love cotton candy. I want these,” commented another.

A third added: “Starburst one is good.. Reeeeally sweet and you get loads in it.”

While the Starburst and Skittles flavoured cotton candy aren’t currently on B&M’s website, one person revealed that they are priced at £3.99.

While this may be pricey for a confectionery item, it’s hard not to cave in and buy them at least once!

However, they aren’t the only sweet treat to hit B&M’s shelves that have proved to be a big hit.

Just last week, shoppers were going wild after a “banging” retro sweet based on an iconic candy flavour was spotted on shelves.

The variety store chain was stocking Giant Cables just in time for Christmas and fans couldn’t believe it.

One savvy shopper also spotted a giant tin of Quality Street chocolates slashed in price at B&M.

They are currently selling 813g tins for just £5 instead of £8 – giving you a massive saving of 37%.