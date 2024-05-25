THE popular retailer B&M has sent fans into a frenzy after launching their adorable garden range that’s proven to attract furry visitors.

The glorious Bank Holiday weekend sunshine is the perfect opportunity to give your outdoor space a glow-up – and if you’re looking to revamp the garden on a budget, best check out B&M.

3 The adorable line has proven to be a massive hit amongst shoppers who can’t get over the ‘cute’ bits Credit: Getty

3 The mini picnic table for squirrels really works, one shopper revealed in an adorable snap Credit: Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK/Facebook

3 Fellow bargains lovers can find the wooden feature at B&M where it sells for £6 Credit: Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK/Facebook

According to super fans of the store, B&M have really hit the mark with their brand new garden collection, full of cute and adorable bits for any sweet visitors.

The purse-friendly range includes a number of bargains worth checking out, such as a Small Insect House with a green roof, selling for £4.

Although some insects may indeed be annoying, they’re a vital component that will make your garden thrive and help conservation of wildlife.

This 26 x 8.5 x 13cm house will attract pollinating bees, ladybirds and lacewings, all of which works wonders at getting rid of any garden pests, including such as aphids and greenflies.

Need more convincing to head to the nearest B&M branch this weekend? The store is now also selling an adorable Squirrel Café.

Slashed from £5 to £3, this wooden feature is a stylish decorative item that will encourage local wildlife to pop into your garden.

Cheapest bird feeder house stand I found for £10 Litti Shipp

Locate away from where your bird feeders are kept but in a safe, open space – this will prevent any attacks.

Another bargain find shoppers have been loving is B&M’s Hedgehog Hut, priced at £15.

The ideal place for hedgehogs to settle and chill, this wooden house is perfect for wildlife in your outdoor space – and customers can also snap up a special Hedgehog Bowl for the visitors.

Animal fans can fill the £2 bowl with water for some hydration or food to treat the spiny mammal, which is now considered ”vulnerable” due to the declining population across the UK.

Hedgehogs eat a variety of insects, such as beetles, centipedes, earthworms and small slugs and snails – however, you can also leave out cat or dog food, the experts at Prickles and Paws recommended.

One customer, Litti Shipp, also spotted another bargain find Facebook users can’t get over – Wilde & Oakes Picnic Feeder With Umbrella for squirrels.

Retailing for an affordable £6, this mini picnic table for the furry visitors also features a bright red umbrella that will attract the squirrels’ attention, whilst also keeping the snacks dry.

If you don’t have any special purpose made squirrel food at hand, you can also leave out chopped apple, carrots, bean sprouts, celery, hazelnuts, or walnuts.

Foods to steer away from include sugary sweets, cookies, granola, as well as sweetened breakfast cereals and any junk food.

Chuffed with the adorable finds, Litti wrote in her post: ”Look at this cute garden range from B&M…

”Cheapest bird feeder house stand I found for £10!”

Garden features that add the most value to a house A well-kept garden can add anywhere between 5-20% to the value of a property. Sellhousefast.uk carried out a study and consulted 36 estate agents, garden designers and property professionals from across the UK. And the experts revealed the garden feature which adds the most value to a property is a shed. Shed – 82% Patio or paving – 76% Secure fencing, walls or gates – 72% Outdoor lighting – 66% Sturdy decking – 62% Water features eg. fountain or pond – 58% Modern garden furniture – 54% Artificial lawn/grass – 40%

The post, uploaded to the popular Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group, has taken the internet by storm, racking up more than 220 likes in less than a day.

Close to 120 people flocked to comments to tag their pals – whilst one person even revealed that the mini picnic table truly living up to the expectations.

”And the squirrels bench really works, this is taken in my garden,” the B&M shopper said, sharing a snap of a furry visitor munching on the treats.

”Love these,” a Facebook user said, as several people were planning a trip to their local store.

Fabulous will pay for your exclusive stories. Just email: fabulousdigital@the-sun.co.uk and pop EXCLUSIVE in the subject line.