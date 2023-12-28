Swiss bike specialist BMC has performance ingrained in its DNA. The brand has always been known for its high-performance road and mountain bikes that have proven themselves in the global stage when it comes to racing. For cycling enthusiasts, BMC is synonymous with technology and innovation, and the brand has carried this over to the e-bike world.

We previously talked about the BMC Roadmachine series, as well as the Fourstroke AMP LT e-MTB, and while these bikes cater to sporty riders looking to maximize their road and trail riding experience, BMC hasn’t forgotten about urban commuters looking for a capable e-bike. This is where the 257 AMP AL One enters the picture. Designed for the city, this bike can go the distance thanks to premium components and a lightweight construction that puts other urban commuters to shame.

Diving right into the tech and specs, BMC has teamed up with none other than Bosch to supply the 257 AMP AL One’s powertrain. It’s rocking the Performance Line CX motor with 85-Nm of torque, and is powered by the Bosch PowerTube 625-watt-hour battery pack. This battery pack is sleekly integrated into the frame’s downtube, retaining the bike’s sleek and elegant lines. To top it all off, the Kiox screen keeps the rider updated with all pertinent ride stats, while also offering advanced features such as smartphone integration.

Like many commuter and urban e-bikes, the BMC 257 AMP AL One has longevity and reliability in mind. As such, it ditches the chain drive for a silent, maintenance-free belt drive which is connected to an internally geared rear hub. This not only reduces the number of exposed moving parts, but also ensures silent operation and fewer maintenance items. The bike comes to a stop with Tektro HD-EU818 hydraulic disc brakes. As for the geared hub I mentioned earlier, it’s none other than the eight-speed Shimano Alfine system, a setup commonly found on premium commuter bikes.

To ensure a compliant ride around town, BMC 257 integrates full coverage fenders to keep the rider clean and dry. There’s also a Redshift ShockStop Suspension Stem to take the edge off less-than-perfect roads, but other than that, the bike is completely rigid. Nevertheless, the rider is treated to a fancy Selle Royal Vivo saddle. The BMC 257 also rolls on Pirelli Angel GT Urban tires that are known for their puncture resistance and superior traction on all surfaces.

In terms of pricing and availability, the BMC 257 AMP AL One is available through BMC’s official website, or through authorized dealers and resellers. MSRP is stated as 5,674 euros, which translates to about $6,305 USD – quite a premium price tag for an urban runabout.