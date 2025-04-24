BMI Q1 Earnings Call: Margin Expansion Driven by Mix, Tariff Uncertainty Remains

Water control and measure company Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) met Wall Street’s revenue expectations in Q1 CY2025, with sales up 13.2% year on year to $222.2 million. Its non-GAAP profit of $1.30 per share was 23.1% above analysts’ consensus estimates.

Revenue: $222.2 million vs analyst estimates of $222.6 million (13.2% year-on-year growth, in line)

Adjusted EPS: $1.30 vs analyst estimates of $1.05 (23.1% beat)

Adjusted EBITDA: $57.71 million vs analyst estimates of $48.77 million (26% margin, 18.3% beat)

Operating Margin: 22.2%, up from 18.6% in the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow Margin: 13.5%, up from 9.6% in the same quarter last year

Market Capitalization: $6.2 billion

Badger Meter’s first quarter results reflected a combination of favorable sales mix and continued adoption of advanced metering technologies, according to management’s discussion on the earnings call. The company attributed its margin expansion to strong performance in software, positive product and customer mix, and the initial contribution from the SmartCover acquisition. CEO Kenneth Bockhorst emphasized the durability of Badger Meter’s replacement-driven demand, citing sustained investment in water technology even during periods of broader economic uncertainty.

Looking ahead, management acknowledged significant uncertainty related to tariffs and global supply chain pressures. Bockhorst indicated that while current tariff exposures are considered manageable, the company will implement targeted pricing actions if conditions worsen. CFO Robert Wrocklage noted that while recent gross margin performance benefited from several favorable factors, not all are expected to persist in future quarters. Management maintained its long-term focus on operational flexibility, pricing discipline, and ongoing investment in technology to support sustained growth.

Management identified key factors behind Badger Meter’s Q1 performance and addressed how external challenges may impact future quarters. The discussion highlighted the influence of product mix, customer trends, and macroeconomic pressures on the company’s results and outlook.