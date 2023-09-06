

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Oliver Zipse attends an event at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song



MUNICH (Reuters) – BMW (ETR:) Chief Executive Oliver Zipse, in a speech on Wednesday, called on China to expand its hydrogen network in urban areas and clarify public charging standards to encourage customer uptake of electric cars.

“The same policy incentives for electromobility are needed for hydrogen to achieve a breakthrough,” he said, speaking at China’s World New Energy Vehicle Congress taking place in Munich.