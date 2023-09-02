The Neue Klasse platform is the “biggest investment in the company’s history,” BMW’s head of development, Frank Weber, said in the statement.

“We are not just writing the next chapter of BMW; we’re writing a whole new book,” he said.

The Vision Neue Klasse’s interior reduces operating controls to a minimum. Interaction with the EV is handled via the central display screen, steering wheel buttons and voice control.

Information will also be delivered by the BMW Panoramic Vision strip complementing the head-up display and running the length of the windscreen to include the passenger. The strip’s color changes based on the mode the driver selects.

A single bracked attaches the front seats to the floor, freeing up additional legroom in the rear compartment, which is split into two individual seats.

BMW will also introduce two new plug-in hybrid versions of the BMW 5-Series large sedan in Munich, while BMW’s Mini brand, is launching the second-generation Cooper electric hatchback and electric Countryman crossover.