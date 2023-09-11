Full story: BMW U-turns on plans to move electric Mini production from UK to China Kalyeena Makortoff

BMW will unveil plans today to build its next-generation electric Mini in Oxford after securing a government funding package, in a move that will secure 4,000 jobs.

The decision by the German carmaker to invest in the Oxford plant is the result of “extensive” engagement with the UK government, according to the Department for Business and Trade. It is understood the commitment was made after the government promised tens of millions of taxpayer funds.

It marks a reversal of fortunes for the UK, after BMW last year said it would make most of its electric Minis in China, citing difficulty in producing electric vehicles and cars with internal combustion engines at the Cowley plant.

The U-turn was hailed by government ministers including the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, who said BMW’s investment was “a huge vote of confidence in this country as a global leader in electric vehicles”.

Hunt said:

“This industry is motoring, creating thousands of jobs and powering our green transition.”

The government said BMW’s move represented a “multimillion-pound investment” but did not disclose a figure.

The carmaker is expected to provide further details on the investment, including the total sum, later on Monday, with the taxpayer also providing government funding (previously reported at £75m).

