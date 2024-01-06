The BMW Group, including BMW and Mini, reported 118,609 vehicle sales in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2023 (up 6% year-over-year) and 395,741 in the whole year 2023 (up 9%.) For the BMW brand, it was a record year.

Results last quarter and year-to-date:

BMW sales: 107,881 (up 6%) and 362,244 (up 9%)

Mini sales: 10,728 (up 4%) and 33,497 (up 14%)

Total sales: 118,609 (up 6%) and 395,741 (up 9%)

More importantly, sales of BMW’s all-electric cars are surging, setting record after record, and the fourth quarter was not an exception.

Get Fully Charged BMW massively increases plug-in car sales In 2023, BMW sold in the U.S. more than 45,000 all-electric cars, as well as more than 25,000 plug-in hybrids for a total of well over 70,000 rechargeable vehicles. The total plug-in car volume tripled and accounts for 19.5% of the total sales.

In Q4, BMW battery electric vehicle sales—currently the i4, i5 (from November onward), i7, and iX models—amounted to 14,374, which is the highest quarterly result ever and a significant 65% increase year-over-year. Not only that, the BEV share of the brand’s total volume improved to 13.3%, up from 8.5% a year ago.

BMW reports that the iX sales amounted to 5,274, which is the second 5,000+ result in a row. The other three models—for which data is not available—noted 9,100 units.

BMW BEV sales in Q4’2023 (YOY change):

BMW i4: N/A

BMW i5: N/A

BMW i7: N/A

BMW iX: 5,274 (up 110%)

other (i4, i5, i7): 9,100

Total: 14,374 (up 65%) and 13.3% share

Unfortunately, the numbers for the Mini brand are not available.

* some 2022 data (Q1 and Q2) estimated

In 2023, the BMW brand sold in the U.S. over 45,000 fully electric vehicles (almost three times more than in 2022), which is 12.5% of the total volume.

BMW BEV sales in Q1-Q4’2023 (YOY change):

BMW i4: N/A

BMW i5: N/A

BMW i7: N/A

BMW iX: 17,301 (up 205%)

other (i4, i5, i7): 28,116

Total: 45,417 (up 191%) and 12.5% share

For reference, in 2022, the BMW brand sold in the US more than 15,000 all-electric cars (4.7% share).

On top of that comes BMW’s plug-in hybrid sales—25,318 in 2023, which is a massive 288% increase year-over-year and 7% of the total volume.

Together, the BMW plug-in electric car sales exceeded 70,700 units, increasing 237% year-over-year, and accounting for 19.5% of the total. It means that almost one in five new BMWs were rechargeable in 2023.

“We attribute the success of 2023 to two main factors: the strength, breadth, and quality of our product line-up, and the close collaboration with our national dealer network,” Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO of BMW of North America, said in a news release. “We excite and inspire our customers, regardless of drivetrain. Whether they prefer to drive one of our highly efficient internal combustion vehicles, a fully electric vehicle, or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, we are delivering the ultimate driving experience with every drivetrain, in every segment.”