At the end of BMW’s Vision Neue Klasse presentation on September 2, 2023, the automaker teased an upcoming electric SUV. The Vision Neue Klasse electric sedan, which debuted at the 2023 IAA Mobility International Motor Show in Munich, Germany, will enter production in 2025, but a Neue Klasse SUV seems to be under testing already.

The presentation showcased the camouflaged SUV’s side profile before it rocketed off the line on what looked like a test track (at 26:49 in the video above). It appeared to have production body panels and a stretched-out wheelbase with shorter overhangs than the iX3, which rides on the same cluster architecture (CLAR) as the gas-powered X3.

The narrator mentioned “the heart of BMW driving pleasure” moments before the teaser, hinting at a possible high-performance M version. The teaser also showcased provisional taillamps, and flush door handles to maximize the range and efficiency.

CEO Oliver Zipse shared BMW’s electrification roadmap during the IAA 2023 keynote speech. There will be “six Neue Klasse models in 24 months [after the first vehicle rollout in 2025]. From SUV to sedan, we will have something for every customer,” he said.

The first in the line will be the Vision Neue Klasse-based electric sedan, similar in size to the BMW 3 Series, manufactured at a new plant in Debrecen, Hungary. The electric sedan will be followed by a closely related SUV made in the US to replace the iX3. The latter is likely what the brand teased recently.

The German automaker has confirmed that Neue Klasse models will feature structural Gen 6 battery packs, delivering 30 percent more range, 50 percent production cost reduction, and 60 percent in carbon emissions savings. BMW will have multiple cell suppliers, one of which is South Carolina-based Nissan-owned Envision Automotive Energy Supply Corporation.

Autocar reports that the iX3 successor will have 25 percent more range, indicating 360 miles on the WLTP cycle, compared to the iX3’s 286-mile figure. BMW said last year that Neue Klasse models will have battery packs between 75-150 kilowatt-hours, and output will range between 268-1,341 horsepower.

However, we’ll have to wait and see which end of the specifications spectrum the newly teased SUV will fit into. That said, it will likely compete with the Mercedes EQC and the upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron. What are your thoughts about BMW’s Neue Klasse models? Let us know in the comments.