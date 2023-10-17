BNB Greenfield is a decentralised data storage network that offers fast uploads and downloads.

Its mainnet release marks a new era for Web3 data ownership, the BNB Chain team said in an announcement.

BNB Chain has launched mainnet for Greenfield, a decentralised data storage network natively bridged to the BNB Smart Chain (BSC).

Binance’s BNB Chain is an ecosystem of several decentralised blockchains, including the staking and governance layer BNB Beacon Chain and the EVM-compatible BNB Smart Chain (BSC). Recently launched layer-2 solution opBNB is part of this growing ecosystem that’s powered by native token BNB.

BNB Greenfield for Web3 data ownership

Greenfield offers a high performance data storage platform with cross-chain programmability, built-in access control, fast bandwidth and data monetization and exchange, the BNB Chain team noted in an announcement.

The network also provides users, developers, and data managers among others access to features such as decentralised hosting, “pay for knowledge” ecosystem with smart contracts integration, data management solutions and a blockchain-based infrastructure that allows users to track, licence, and remix content.

The public rollout of this network marks for Web3 data ownership, the BNB Chain team wrote on X.

“BNB Greenfield is a transformative development in Web3 data ownership and data economy, as it provides users with a decentralised alternative to conventional Cloud services. Distinct from centralised offerings, BNB Greenfield empowers users with control over their data, mitigating the risk of breaches and data loss,” said Arnaud Bauer, senior solution architect at BNB Chain.