Image: Supplied

boAt, India’s No 1 and World’s No 3 audio wearables brand (Source: IDC report), has debuted in the UAE, marking a milestone in its international expansion journey.

The brand will offer its portfolio of audio products and smart wearables, including TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds, headphones, portable speakers, large audio, and smartwatches to customers in the UAE.

These products will be available through an omnichannel retail presence, across both online platforms and offline stores.

boAt launch aligns with the brand’s expansion strategy

This expansion is aligned with boAt’s strategic vision to expand in a focused manner in select countries in the Middle East, that have a large Indian diaspora or population with similar tastes and preferences as India.

The focus remains on young, digitally enabled consumers in such target international markets.

Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of the brand, said: “The UAE is a natural next step for boAt’s international journey. With a large Indian diaspora, strong demand for wearable tech, and a digitally connected, youth-driven population, the market mirrors many of the conditions where we’ve seen success in India. Add to that the UAE’s strategic location and pro-business environment, and it becomes an ideal springboard for our broader expansion across the GCC and MENA region.”

Signalling its intent to disrupt, boAt kicked off its UAE presence with the ‘Don’t be a Fanboy’ campaign, shot and conceptualised by Moonshot UAE.

“Our expansion into the UAE represents a defining step in boAt’s mission to expand our distribution in select countries in the Middle East,” said Sameer Mehta, co-founder and CEO of boAt. “These are dynamic markets with a large base of young, digitally enabled consumers who align with boAt’s DNA of innovation. We are excited to introduce the boAt experience to the UAE.”

Gupta adds: “We’re not trying to be another legacy electronics brand — boAt is built around community, culture, and design. We see a gap between ultra-premium global players and low-cost generic products. That’s where boAt comes in, delivering premium experiences at accessible price points. In the UAE, our edge will be creating relevance through localised storytelling, influencer partnerships, and products that speak to the lifestyles of Gen Z and millennial consumers.”