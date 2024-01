This mania for long hair is hardly a new thing for me. Growing up, I developed a fixation with the film Splash and promptly decided as a grown up that I would like hair so long that I could forgo a bikini top (yes, I was an odd child). I almost achieved this goal at school – until, to my horror, I had to chop it all off after an incident with an excess of bleach about which I would rather not speak. Since then, my hair never made it far past my collarbone again.