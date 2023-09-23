Rep. Andy Kim announced that he’s launching a primary challenge to Sen. Bob Menendez.

Menendez was indicted on bribery charges last week.

Menendez, who has been in the Senate since 2006, said he planned to stay in office.

After being one of the first New Jersey Democrats to call on Sen. Bob Menendez to resign, Rep. Andy Kim on Saturday announced that he’ll run against the senator in a primary.

“After calls to resign, Senator Menendez said ‘I am not going anywhere.’ As a result, I feel compelled to run against him,” Kim wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Not something I expected to do, but NJ deserves better. We cannot jeopardize the Senate or compromise our integrity.”

Menendez on Friday was indicted on bribery charges. It is the second time he has faced federal corruption charges as a member of the upper chamber.

The veteran Democratic lawmaker temporarily stepped down from his position as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee but has insisted he will remain in office.

