‘Fighting back will (be) hard, but it is the fight of our lives,’ 76-year-old Canadian ambassador to the United Nations writes on X Photo by Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

Article content Bob Rae, the Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations, says U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggression towards isn’t about fentanyl at the border, it’s about stealing Canada’s land and resources.

Article content In a post to X late Saturday, when all was relatively quiet on the Canada-U.S. trade war front, the politician turned diplomat posted a map of upper North America and the Arctic Circle abutting Russia and parts of northern Europe.

Article content By annexing Canada and Greenland, he said Trump would acquire “massive wealth” and rule over the Northwest Passage and its surrounding waters. Rae reposted it 30 minutes later, emphasizing that the president’s goal is “a colossal land, water and resource grab” and that the tariffs are a means to weaken the economy and allow for an easier takeover, echoing warnings from other Canadian leaders. “We’re not talking ‘purchase’ or ‘buying’. We’re talking theft by force,” the 76-year-old wrote, adding, “Fighting back will (be) hard, but it is the fight of our lives.” To emphasize, this is not about borders,l or fentanyl. This is about a colossal land, water and resource grab. The tariffs are intended to weaken so this theft can take place. We’re not talking “purchase” or “buying”. We’re talking theft by force. Fighting back will hard, but… https://t.co/UT0fiHBI97 — Bob Rae (@BobRae48) March 16, 2025

Article content Earlier on Saturday, he re-shared a post from Arizona Senator and former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly who shared a clip of Trump in the Oval Office saying “Canada only works as a state.” In his post, Rae said Trump’s comments “are a direct attack” on Canada’s sovereignty and the nations’ existing relationship. On Sunday morning, the former NDP Premier of Ontario and two-time Member of Parliament, a one-time interim Liberal Party of Canada leader, reshared more content and opined that Trump administration’s tactics are “having the most profound effects on public opinion and attitudes in the rest of the world.” Recommended from Editorial Ivison: UN ambassador Bob Rae denies Canada is an unreliable friend to Israel ‘It’s crazy’: New PM Mark Carney rebuffs Marco Rubio’s comments about Canada as 51st state Later, sharing an article from The Atlantic about previous failed American invasions, Rae said Canadians are united in their opposition to statehood. “And a military annexation would be fought and resisted with every fibre in our being. To quote Jean Chretien ‘Stop This Nonsense.’” Chretien made the plea during his remarks at the Liberal leadership convention where Mark Carney assumed the role. Also on Sunday, he thanked the Governor of Colorado for declaring March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day. Thank you Governor – this means a lot. Our fight is not with the American people, whose friendship and solidarity are deeply appreciated https://t.co/Dbioem5Vtw — Bob Rae (@BobRae48) March 16, 2025

In addition to representing Canada, Rae is also the president of the UN's economic and social council.

