“The U.K.’s Labour government has decried this person’s performance as ‘hate speech,’ and the United States will not allow them entry to do the same,” Conservative NP Michelle Rempel Garner, the MP for Calgary Nose Hill, wrote shortly after Housefather’s initial post, tagging the minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship in her message. “I call upon Canada’s government to do the same and deny any requests from this group to enter Canada.”