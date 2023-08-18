Bobbi Althoff caught everyone’s attention on social media when she released an interview with Drake for her podcast. However, she recently found herself in hot waters with rumors about her divorce swirling in.

Social media users were thrilled to see Drake and Bobbi Althoff together for her The Really Good Podcast. The two managed to keep the audience engaged throughout their interaction and even went viral a couple of hours after the videos from the interview surfaced online. However, recently, there have been rumors suggesting the two slept together and that she was getting a divorce.

Bobbi Althoff breaks silence on divorce

On August 17, Bobbi came forward and commented on the rumors that suggesting she was getting a divorce because she slept with Drake.

These rumors came after fans noticed that Bobbi’s podcast interview with the rapper was taken down. Addressing this, Bobbi shared a screenshot of a message exchanged between her and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. His message read: “My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true.”

To this, Bobbi replies: “I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true.” In the screenshot, she further noted: “I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it.”

A look at what happened with Drake

Bobbi’s interview with Drake caught everyone’s attention for being strange yet entertaining. However, recently, fans noticed that the podcast no longer existed.

Some speculated it could be because the two had a falling out, while others thought it was because she was mean to Drake’s friend, Lil Yachty, but no one could pinpoint the reason why that would happen.

The two have even stopped following each other on Instagram and have not commented on the current situation.

She has interviewed other celebrities

Drake is not the only celebrity who teamed up with Bobbi. Recently, she hosted Tyga on her podcast.

Before this, she spoke to Mark Cuban, Lil Yachty, Armani White, and more. You can view her podcast on her YouTube channel.