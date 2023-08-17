Bobbi Althoff has opened up about the awkward encounter she had when meeting Lil Yachty prior to their recent interview.

The Really Good Podcast host joined Barstool Sports’ BFFs podcast last week where she went into detail about the exchange when first walking into Yachty’s mansion.

“I walked into his house and I felt so awkward,” she began. “When I walked into his house I was so uncomfortable because it was super awkward. Because he’s really kind of awkward and I heard that going into it.

“I walked into his house and he didn’t really even say hi to me. I was like, ‘Let’s go to the bathroom.’ We go to the bathroom then we get out and he’s sitting there with his two assistants and he’s not even acknowledging that I’m in the room.”

Bobbi Althoff recalls “super awkward” encounter with Lil Yachty before their interviewhttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr

🎥: @BFFsPodpic.twitter.com/SXyhEv1nrH — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 16, 2023

Althoff texted her friend and was close to calling off the interview because of the cold encounter but she ended up leaning into it as part of her sit-down with Yachty as they went back-and-forth on what actually took place.

Boat downplayed the awkwardness of the situation around the 45-minute mark: “The second my assistant said they were here, I came out!”

“You gave us the most awkward hug I’ve ever had in my whole life,” Althoff replied. “I didn’t want you to think that I was your type so I wore a blazer because I know how men get about shoulders out. I didn’t want to give you too much of a hug.”

Some believe Bobbi taking shots at Yachty on BFFs could be the reason behind her apparent falling out with Drake as the two unfollowed each other on Instagram in recent days.

Althoff’s full interview with the 6 God has also been scrubbed from her podcast’s YouTube page.

Although, she pulled up to Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum over the weekend and she posted a clip looking annoyed while everyone sang along to “SICKO MODE.”

“Really in my element here @ this guys concert,” she captioned the post to Instagram.

The mother of two has parlayed connecting with the 6 God into more rap interviews, as she’s had Tyga on her podcast with an Offset interview in the pipeline as well.