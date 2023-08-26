Bobby Shmurda had the resilience to make it through a six-plus year prison sentence, but abstaining from sex is where he draws the line.

During an appearance on Kick Game’s Shopping For Sneakers posted on Sunday (August 20), the Brooklyn MC revealed that he unsuccessfully took a shot at celibacy, barely making it past the halfway mark of his targeted stretch.

“I just got off celibacy this year,” he admitted. “It was supposed to be 90 days but I did 45 because some shit happened … It was my first time, celibacy, y’know what I’m sayin’? So some shit happened and, y’know, I repented for seven days, then I caught a relapse again.”

While explaining how difficult his run was, the 29-year-old said that he did “relapse” three times and had to watch porn to make it work. “I think I slapped one off,” he conceded when probed by the host.

Having completely rearranged his priorities after the penitentiary stint that put his career on hold just when he was picking up steam, Shmurda recently shared his thoughts on adults committing to conflict.

Last month, the “Hot N-gga” hitmaker stated that anyone who is over 21 years of age is too old to be involved in street culture and have enemies gunning for them every second.

During a late July interview on BS/W Jake Paul, the New York rapper elaborated on his thoughts about people over the legal drinking age having “opps” in the street.

“Hey guys, once you pass 21, you can’t have opps bro,” he said. “You too old for opps. You too old for opps when you pass 21 guys. You gotta be getting businesses and shit, bro. Not you got some fucking opps.”

He continued: “If you 30 and you telling me about some opps, get ya dumbass on. Ya big stupid ass. Too old for opps. You supposed to be cleaned up. If you bossing like you say you bossing. I’m just saying.”