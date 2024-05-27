In short: People are trying to recover villagers buried in a landslide, but only five bodies and the partial remains of a sixth victim had been found two days after the disaster.

People are trying to recover villagers buried in a landslide, but only five bodies and the partial remains of a sixth victim had been found two days after the disaster. United Nations agencies, PNG defence forces and aid agencies are at the village offering help, but the ABC has been told that more assistance was “much needed”.

United Nations agencies, PNG defence forces and aid agencies are at the village offering help, but the ABC has been told that more assistance was “much needed”. What’s next: PNG’s government has issued an “open request” to international partners for help, and several countries are discussing the best way to coordinate a response.

Bodies are slowly being pulled out from under vast mounds of rubble and earth in Papua New Guinea’s Enga Province after a massive landslide swallowed dozens of homes on Friday, killing at least 670 people.

Warning: This story contains distressing details.

Footage filmed by a local priest Father Steven Yange shows men in the remote Highlands region digging through the rubble with shovels, sticks and their bare hands.

“There is a family in there. They are [trying to] move the bodies,” he told the ABC.

Multiple United Nations agencies, the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and a small number of aid agencies are at the village offering help, but Father Yange told the ABC that more assistance was “much needed.”

Men try to lift a boulder as they dig for buried villagers following a landslide in Enga province. ( Supplied: Andrew Ruing )

“We need medicine, we need these things that can be used to dig up the bodies,” he said.

Father Yange said families who had survived the landslide but lost their homes also needed more help, particularly as rain continued to fall in the region.

“We need the government and NGOs to help them with food, bedding, clothes, and if possible if they can provide them with tents they can use,” he said.

“These are the basic needs.”

As of Sunday only five bodies and the partial remains of a sixth victim had been recovered from the vast piles of earth and rubble.

Father Yange said villagers would also need heavy machinery to dig out the bodies of those lost, but local contractors and mining companies were waiting on assurances from the local government that they’d get some form of payment for the assistance.

‘Trying to remove big rocks with sticks’

Local lawyer Andrew Ruing also sent videos to the ABC showing men trying to dig through the debris with rudimentary instruments.

“As we speak, 300 plus lives are buried there. The boys are struggling,” he said.

“They are not using bulldozers or anything … they are trying to remove big rocks with sticks. Therefore we are asking anybody who can help… we really need assistance.”

The UN says search and rescue efforts could continue for weeks. ( AFP Photo: International Organisation for Migration )

Both the Papua New Guinea government and aid agencies say they’re sending assistance and supplies to the village, but say the remote terrain has made it difficult.

In a statement the United Nations office in PNG said the “site’s remoteness, ongoing terrain movement and damage to access roads is slowing relief efforts.”

“Government authorities remain focused on clearing debris and improving access to the site,” it said.

Survivors of the landslide need relief supplies including emergency shelter, food and water.(Supplied: Andrew Ruing)

“The UN continues to assist government authorities with the coordination of response efforts.

“Necessary relief supplies including emergency shelter, food and water are being prepared for transport and distribution. This follows a limited, preliminary distribution of such items over the last 24 hours.”

Resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme Nicholas Booth told the ABC that “in addition to police and defence forces on site, provincial government [representatives] are on their way together with UN and World Vision to deliver supplies to the communities on site”.

Rescue efforts continue after a landslide killed an estimated 670 people.(Supplied: Andrew Ruing)

Serhan Aktoprak, the chief of mission at the International Organisation for Migration PNG said the agency was also trying to navigate “cultural sensitivities.”

“Frankly speaking, we don’t know how this is going to work,” he told the ABC.

“Because there are also cultural sensitivities that we have been informed of in that the communities, while mourning and grieving, may not wish any heavy machinery to get involved as they are trying to recover the corpses to maintain their integrity as much as possible.”

“[But] we have no intention to give up until the community requests us to stop.”

International partners offer help

PNG’s government has issued an “open request” to international partners for help, and the ABC has been told that several countries are now discussing the best way to coordinate a response.

Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles told the ABC that Australia was poised to offer more help.

“We supported some of the first officials going to the site and we have made clear to the PNG government what support we could provide,” he told the ABC’s RN Breakfast.

The landslide buried an entire village.(AP: Benjamin Sipa/International Organization for Migration)

“The exact nature of the support we do provide will play out over the coming days.”

Both the PNG government and UN agencies are also wary of the risk of rain triggering fresh landslides in the area.

In the footage filmed by Father Yange, the sound of rocks shifting and skittering can be heard in the background, and the priest said locals were concerned about more of the mountain coming down.

The landslide hit in the early hours on Friday morning.(Facebook: Kindupan Kambii)

“Tomorrow we don’t know what will be happening but landslides are still continuing,” Father Yange said.

“The mountains are likely to be coming down and that could destroy three or four more communities.”

No confidence vote looms

The recovery effort is also being complicated by political machinations in Port Moresby, with the incumbent PNG Prime Minister, James Marape, facing a looming vote of no confidence next week.

Eighteen members of the government coalition — including five ministers — have moved to the opposition, in the most significant shift away from Mr Marape since he wrested power from Peter O’Neill in 2019.

But Mr Marape insists he still holds the numbers to command government, and said his government remained “steadfast and undeterred” by the political threat.