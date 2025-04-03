Law enforcement officials have found a body in Oxnard that matches the description of a 13-year-old boy who failed to return home after visiting an acquaintance in Lancaster, authorities said.

Oscar Omar Hernandez was reported missing by his family on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD homicide detectives assumed the lead in the investigation Tuesday and found information that led them to an area of interest in the city of Oxnard.

The LAPD led a foot search of the area alongside members of the FBI and discovered a body matching the description of the missing teen, police said.

The identity of the body has not been officially confirmed, and the cause of death is yet to be determined, police said.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said that law enforcement’s search for the boy was concentrated in the McGrath State Beach area.

LAPD detectives are continuing to investigate the cause of death and identify anyone who may be involved or possess information relevant to this investigation.

This is a developing story.