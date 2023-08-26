P olice investigating the disappearance of a 54-year-old woman have found found a body as a man in his 20s remains in custody on suspicion of her murder.

Claire Knights, from Upstreet near Canterbury, was last seen in the village on August 23.

It is believed she was walking her white and brown spaniel called Zebulon from there to the area of Minnis Bay in Birchington, where she was reportedly seen that afternoon.

A body was found in a location near to Minnis Bay at 7pm on Friday, and the family of Ms Knights have been informed.

A Kent Police spokesman said that the death was being treated as suspicion.

He said: “Officers have attended a location near Minnis Bay, Birchington, where a woman was found deceased.

“Kent Police was alerted by a member of the public shortly after 7pm on Friday August 25 2023 and patrols are currently at the scene.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, however, the family of a 54-year-old woman reported missing from Upstreet on Wednesday August 23 are aware.

“The death is being treated as suspicious and on Thursday August 24, a man in his 20s from Margate was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while investigations into the circumstances are under way.”

It is understood that the man in his 20s has been detained for assessment by medical professionals.