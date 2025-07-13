Police are investigating the death of a young child whose body was found in a Panorama City parking lot Saturday morning.

The unidentified boy, believed to be 3 to 4 years old, was discovered near trash containers in a commercial parking lot in the 8200 block of Van Nuys Boulevard near Titus Street. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mission Division arrived at the scene around 7 a.m.

Personnel from the L.A. Fire Department attempted but could not resuscitate the child and pronounced him deceased, LAPD said in a statement. Detectives from the Abused Child Unit are handling the ongoing investigation.

The child’s body appeared to have been left near trash receptacle bins, according to video footage captured on Citizen . The area is surrounded by large parking lots serving a mix of furniture stores and healthcare companies.

The cause of the child’s death is still unknown, police said. An autopsy is underway.