Having a greater birthweight or higher body size (typically measured using BMI) during childhood, adolescence or young adulthood is associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer in later life. This is the conclusion of a major and comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis of 37 published studies, which is part of World Cancer Research Fund International’s Global Cancer Update Program. Published in the International Journal of Cancer, the study was undertaken by researchers at Wageningen University & Research and is one of the first reviews with the specific aim of exploring all of the research examining how factors such as weight, height and body size in specific early life stages might relate to our risk of colorectal cancer as we age. Associate Professor of Nutrition and Cancer at Wageningen University & Research, Dr. Dieuwertje Kok, said, “Although the relationship between adult body size and colorectal cancer risk is well-documented, the potential influence of measures of body size during early life is less understood. “The team was excited to review results from 37 publications that explored birthweight, as well as body mass index across different early life stages. This study bridges the existing knowledge gap and enhances our understanding of how early life factors may affect colorectal cancer risk in adults.” The particular strength and novelty of the study is that the results were assessed by the Global Cancer Update Program Panel of Experts—they concluded that there was strong evidence that higher birthweight, as well as higher BMI in early life, were causally associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer in adulthood. The review found that most studies used a measure of BMI to evaluate the links between body size and colorectal cancer. The below are detailed results demonstrating that increased birthweight and body size in childhood, adolescence, and young adulthood are linked with future colorectal cancer risk: For young adults (18–25 years): each 5 kg/m 2 increase in BMI was associated with a 12% increased colorectal cancer risk.

increase in BMI was associated with a 12% increased colorectal cancer risk. For adolescents (10–19 years): each 1 standard deviation increase or each 5 kg/m 2 increase in BMI was associated with a 5%–18% increased colorectal cancer risk.

increase in BMI was associated with a 5%–18% increased colorectal cancer risk. Each 1 kg increase in birthweight was associated with a 9% increased colorectal cancer risk.

For children (2–9 years): each 1 standard deviation increase in BMI was associated with an increased risk of developing colon cancer (a portion of the bowel). Assistant director of research and policy at World Cancer Research Fund International, Dr. Helen Croker, said, “Cancer is a complex disease which develops over several decades, so better understanding of its early origins is critical for more effective prevention efforts and understanding the research gaps. The results of this study show that raised body mass index across childhood through young adulthood is an important risk factor for colorectal cancer.” The results of the review were published as part of World Cancer Research Fund International’s Global Cancer Update Program—the world’s largest and most authoritative source of scientific research on cancer prevention and living with and beyond cancer. More information:

