“Well before Rep. Lauren Boebert and her date got thrown out of a local theater showing of Beetlejuice for being disruptive and frisky, her campaign spent hundreds of dollars at his bar,” Politico reports.

“The Colorado congresswoman’s campaign put down $317.48 in late July at Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, Co… That’s the same bar co-owned by Quinn Gallagher, the man who accompanied Boebert to the theater that fateful September night.”

