Boehringer Ingelheim and MEDS sign a MoU to bolster the efforts of Boehringer Ingelheim’s active ‘Access to Healthcare’ program.

The partnership aims to improve access to Boehringer Ingelheim’s leading type 2 diabetes and hypertension medications.

Eligible patients will benefit from subsidized medications, reducing the financial burden of the prevalent diseases and improving access to life-saving medication.

Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS) to further expand the impact of Boehringer Ingelheim’s ‘Access to Healthcare’ program. The partnership aims to improve access to affordable, life-saving medication for patients living with type 2 diabetes and hypertension in Kenya while strengthening local healthcare capacity through strategic collaborations.

‘Access to Healthcare’ is an end-to-end patient support program by Boehringer Ingelheim, in partnership with local health stakeholders, offering equitable healthcare access for underserved communities in Kenya. Launched in September 2022, the program aims to enhance disease management, provide medical treatments through subsidized pricing models, and ensure patient adherence to medication for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and type 2 diabetes. The program is set to expand across the region in the coming years.

Recent research on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) In Kenya, NCDs are estimated to account for 27% of all deaths.[1] As of December 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim’s ‘Access to Healthcare’ program has engaged more than 200 physicians, enrolled over 1,500 patients and collaborated with 15 healthcare facilities in Kenya.

In addition to providing access to leading medications at subsidized costs, both parties will also work together to raise awareness of type 2 diabetes and hypertension in the community through ongoing campaigns.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Nairobi, Derek O’Leary, Regional Managing Director at Boehringer Ingelheim in India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (IMETA), said: “At Boehringer Ingelheim, we believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right. Our ‘Access to Healthcare’ program is designed to bridge the gap for underserved communities, ensuring that patients receive life-saving treatments at subsidized costs. This partnership with MEDS is a game-changer in our mission to combat the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in Kenya. By working together, we are delivering hope, improving lives, and building a more resilient healthcare system for the future to transform lives for generations.”

Hale Asikoglu-Erkol, Head of Sustainable Development for Generations at Boehringer Ingelheim in IMETA, added: “Boehringer Ingelheim’s ‘Sustainable Development for Generations’ framework incorporates initiatives we have been implementing for many years aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We believe that sustainable healthcare solutions require long-term commitment, strategic partnerships, and a deep understanding of local needs. The MoU with MEDS will help us in our ambition to expand access to healthcare for people in underserved communities and enable a healthier, sustainable and more equitable future for patients in Kenya.”

Also present during the signing ceremony, Dr. Stephen Kigera, on behalf of MEDS Management said: “At MEDS, we are committed to providing underserved communities in Kenya with medications that will improve their health outcomes. Through this partnership, we hope to be able to provide eligible type 2 diabetes and hypertension patients with the latest innovations in treatment from Boehringer Ingelheim. We also hope to raise awareness of these diseases to encourage early diagnosis and treatment in efforts to preserve quality of life for patients in Kenya.”

Boehringer Ingelheim’s Sustainable Development for Generations framework is committed to create value in areas of unmet medical need to enable a healthier, sustainable and more equitable future. By 2030, Boehringer aims to expand access to healthcare for 50 million people in underserved communities, investing 35 billion EUR in health innovation and research to tackle non-communicable diseases and an additional 250 million EUR in partnerships to combat emerging infectious disease.