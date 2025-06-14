BEIJING/HONG KONG – Boeing delivered a new 787-9 aircraft to China’s Juneyao Airlines on June 14, Chinese media outlet Yicai reported, as trade tensions between Beijing and Washington ease.

The delivery comes two days after a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board crashed in a fireball shortly after takeoff in western India.

Boeing and Juneyao Airlines did not immediately reply to Reuters requests for comment on the Yicai report.

The US aerospace giant had suspended new aircraft deliveries to China in April as President Donald Trump’s tariff war escalated between the world’s two largest economies.

Boeing said at the end of May that deliveries would resume this month after the tariffs were temporarily scaled back for 90 days.

China and the US concluded two days of negotiations in London on June 10 to resolve key trade issues in the two superpowers’ bruising tariff war, where negotiators from Washington and Beijing agreed on a framework covering tariff rates.

On June 9, a new Boeing 737 MAX painted in the livery of Xiamen Airlines landed in China, adding to signs that the planemaker was resuming deliveries to China. The country represents about 10 per cent of Boeing’s commercial backlog and is an important and growing aviation market.

Boeing had previously said customers in China would not take delivery of new planes due to the tariffs and that it was looking to resell potentially dozens of aircraft. REUTERS

