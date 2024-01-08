Key events

Boeing’s reputation has been “shattered” after the incident last Friday involving one of its 737 Max planes flown by Alaska Airlines, says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould. He explains: It is the latest in a string of problems for the company, which include the grounding of 737 Max plans in 2019 after two crashes and subsequent delivery delays and production issues. Safety is of paramount importance in the aviation sector and airlines using 737 Max planes will be thinking long and hard about their future aircraft requirements and how Boeing might play a smaller role, or none at all. That might explain why Airbus shares jumped on Monday as investors are betting it could take even more market share from Boeing. There is no room for error building planes and cutting corners in the production stage could have catastrophic consequences. There are naturally questions being asked about the quality checks and whether Boeing is trying to do too much too fast. Boeing’s management will be under considerable pressure from the regulators and customers to explain what’s going on, which means considerable headwinds ahead for the business. It’s no wonder investors have raced to sell the shares as the risks to the investment case have just shot up.”

Boeing shares listed in Frankfurt have already dropped sharply, down by 7.5% on the German exchange. Its European aerospace rival, Airbus, are up 1.8% this morning.

Why European planes haven’t been grounded European safety regulators yesterday followed the US FAA in taking action against the Boeing 737 Max 9, after the Alaska Airlines panel blowout. However, while the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has formally adopted the FAA directive, it believes no operators in EASA member states are actually affected. EASA’s understanding is that no European airline operate the aircraft in the “relevant configuration”, in which the mid-cabin exit is replaced by a ”plug-in panel”. EASA explains: This configuration is typically adopted by airlines flying lower-density operations (with lower passenger capacity) where this additional exit is not required to meet evacuation safety requirements. The 737-9 aircraft operating in Europe do not have this configuration and are therefore not grounded by the EAD and can continue to operate normally. Updated at 05.39 EST

The UK Civil Aviation Authority said on Saturday there are no UK-registered planes affected. The CAA will require any 737 MAX 9 operators entering its airspace to comply with the FAA directive.

Shares in aerospace supplier Spirit AeroSystems have fallen by over 16% in pre-market trading. Reuters has reported that Spirit manufactured and initially installed the fuselage part on the Boeing 737 Max 9 jet that suffered a blowout on Friday, but that Boeing also has a key role in the usual completion process. Because of a “complex, two-tier installation process”, investigators are expected to examine whether any flaws occurred at Spirit’s giant fuselage plant in Wichita, Kansas, or at the Boeing factory outside Seattle, sources said.

Some airline shares are also weakening following last weekend’s in-flight blowout at a 737 Max 9 plane. United Airlines are down 3% in premarket trading, while Alaska Airlines are down 4.6%. Both airlines grounded all of their Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners last weekend as they waited to be told how to inspect the planes to prevent another in-flight blowout like the one that damaged an Alaska jet. Alaska cancelled more than one-fifth of its flights on Sunday, while United scrubbed nearly 200 flights, according to Marketwatch.

Boeing shares fall 8% in premarket trading after 737 Max 9 grounding Shares in Boeing are set to fall sharply when Wall Street opens, after US federal regulators temporarily grounded some 737 Max planes. Boeing’s shares have dropped by over 8% in pre-market trading, falling from $249 to $228.50. Investors are reacting to the news that an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage. The plug door tore off the left side of the jet on Friday after it took off at Portland, Oregon, en route to Ontario, California, depressurising the plane and forcing the pilots to turn back and land. The chunk of fuselage has now been found in a teacher’s back yard, the US’s transportation safety board (NTSB) reported. On Saturday, the US Federal Aviation Administration ordered the temporary grounding of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft operated by U.S. airlines or in U.S. territory. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said: “The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight. Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the NTSB’s investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.” The FAA’s ruling means 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft are temporarily grounded. No one was seriously injured during Friday’s incident, after which 171 passengers and six crew landed safely. But the incident has raised fresh safety concerns about Boeing planes. Five years ago, two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 involving its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft left 346 people dead. Updated at 04.49 EST

Three energy firms allowed to force-fit prepayment meters again UK energy regulator Ofgem has announced that three suppliers are now allowed to install prepayment meters in people’s homes again without their permission, to recover unpaid debts. Scottish Power, EDF and Octopus have all been given the green light to install prepayment meters with a warrant, or to switch a smart meter to prepayment meter mode. This practice was suspended last year, after an investigation by the Times found that debt agents working for British Gas had ignored signs of vulnerability and broken into customers’ homes to force fit pay-as-you-go meters. Scottish Power, EDF and Octopus have met Ofgem’s conditions to restart installing prepayment meters in the homes of customers who have fallen behind on their bills. But they must make at least 10 attempts to contact a customer before a prepayment meter is installed, and carry out a site welfare visit first. They are also banned from installing pay-as-you-go meters in homes where an occupant is 75 or older, or where there are children under 2, or where there are residents with severe health issues, or where no-one has the physical and mental capacity to top up the meter.

Channel 4 confirms round of major job cuts is looming Mark Sweney Newsflash: Channel 4’s chief executive has confirmed to its 1,200 staff that a round of major job cuts is looming, as the broadcaster seeks to hasten its shift to streaming amid the worst TV advertising downturn in 15 years. Alex Mahon told the workforce in an internal email on Monday morning that the broadcaster needed to “accelerate” plans to become a “genuinely digital-first public service broadcaster” following the worst slump in traditional TV advertising since the financial crisis in 2008. “Given all the market change and complexity that we need to adapt to, there will be an impact on jobs at Channel 4,” wrote Mahon, the day after the Guardian revealed the broadcaster was planning its biggest cuts to jobs in more than 15 years.

Channel 4 plans deepest job cuts in over 15 years after TV ad slump Mark Sweney In the media industry, Channel 4 is drawing up plans to cut potentially as many as 200 jobs in its biggest round of layoffs in more than 15 years. The cuts, reported by my colleague Mark Sweney this morning, come as Channel 4 seeks to make savings to weather the worst TV advertising downturn since 2008. The broadcaster, which has undergone a rapid expansion in recent years with staff numbers swelling to a record level of more than 1,200, aims to dramatically reduce a wage bill that now stands at more than £108m a year. It said the restructure, which management began working on late last year, was intended to focus on accelerating its digital streaming strategy while limiting the extent to which it must make deep cuts to its £700m-plus content budget. More here.

The London stock market has opened in the red, with the FTSE 100 index down 20 points in early trading. Shell is leading the fallers, down 2.3%, after it reported impairment charges of up to $4.5bn this morning. BP are also in the fallers, down 1.1%, following the drop in the oil price.

Shell flags Q4 writedown of up to $4.5bn Elsewhere in the energy sector, Shell is taking impairment charges of up to $4.5bn on its assets. Shell reported this morning that it will cut the value of its assets by between $2.5bn and $4.5bn in the last quarter. These impairments are partly related to Shell’s Singapore refining and chemicals hub, which it is looking to sell, but are also due to “macro & external developments”, Shell adds. But Shell also predicted that earnings at its integrated gas division are likely to be significantly higher in the last quarter of 2023 than in the third quarter. The announcement comes ahead of Shell’s fourth-quarter earnings, due on 1 February. Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, says, “Shell reported a mixed trading statement – it is expecting quarterly integrated gas trading to be significantly higher than the third quarter thanks to seasonal factors and increased optimisation opportunities. However, it said profits from oil and chemicals would be lower resulting in a loss in that division. It is also facing an impairment charge of $2.5bn-$4.5bn in the fourth quarter, relating to its Singapore refining and chemicals hub. Shell has been facing some price target cuts from the analyst community so far this year including from Morgan Stanley and Bernstein ahead of today’s update. Over the last six months, shares in Shell are up by around 10% thanks to higher underlying oil prices since last summer and better-than-expected third quarter earnings. But strong supply in the United States and a sluggish demand outlook could keep a lid of oil price gains this year. However offsetting this are Opec+ supply cuts and possible interest rate cuts this year and the potential for China’s economy to improve. Updated at 03.40 EST

Wariness has returned to the financial markets at the start of the week, reports Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown. Investors are assessing the risks of geopolitical conflict, she says, amid fresh signs of global economic slowdown and uncertainty about the trajectory of inflation. And on oil, she says: Oil prices have been fluctuating, as fresh concerns about the Middle East have been brewing, amid worries about supply issues in the region, particularly given the attacks on tankers in the Red Sea. For now, focus has switched to signs of a dwindling appetite for oil globally, which have pushed down a barrel of Brent Crude to below $78. Saudi Arabia has flagged that it is seeing softening demand, prompting it to cut crude prices for buyers in all regions in February. Updated at 03.39 EST