London’s ultra-low emission zone expanded to the Greater London boundary on 29 August – making it the largest clean air zone in the world. Five million more Londoners will now breathe cleaner air – helping to prevent early deaths, protect children growing up with stunted lungs and reduce serious health issues such as asthma, cancer and dementia.

Nine out of 10 cars seen driving in outer London on an average day already meet the strict emissions standards and their drivers will not have to pay the charge, but will see the benefits of cleaner air. The Ulez will also help to tackle climate change and congestion.

I’ve been clear from the outset that the decision to expand London’s Ulez was a difficult one, but it was right for the health of Londoners and the future of our city. It is also crucial to ensuring London does its part to meet national air quality targets.

We’re fortunate that London has a world-class public transport network but I completely understand there are Londoners who rely on their cars for some journeys. From passing my driving test a month after turning 17, to driving my new daughter home for the first time from hospital as a proud dad – driving holds many fond memories for me. Today I still enjoy driving my Ulez-compliant Golf GTI when I need it.

But any transition to a greener city needs to be fair – and I know I need to do everything I can to help. That’s why, with zero contribution from the government – which has helped other cities around country – I’ve funded the UK’s biggest-ever scrappage scheme so that people can afford to change their vehicles, investing a further £160m to ensure thousands of pounds in support is available to every Londoner and small business who needs it. I’ve also invested heavily in new transport links in the expanded outer London zone, including the introduction of one million kilometres of additional buses, the new Superloop express bus service and opening the Elizabeth line.

The government has long recognised that clean air zones are one of the most effective tools we have for tackling air pollution in London. It is clear that the Conservatives’ obsession with London’s Ulez has nothing to do with the merits or demerits of the scheme and everything to do with their desperate attempts to cling to power by trying to weaponise green issues. Ulez was originally conceived by a Tory mayor, and is similar to other clean air zones being rolled out across the country with backing from the government. It is based on rock-solid science that is widely accepted both around the world and here at home. The government’s own figures, for example, show that air pollution is causing between 28,000 and 36,000 early deaths nationwide every year. About 4,000 of these premature deaths are in London.

The Conservatives have overseen 13 years of decline – with soaring rents and mortgages, devastated public services, sky-high bills and the highest tax burden on working people in a generation. They have nothing to offer.

That’s why they are desperate to confect a bogus war on the motorist. Division is both their strategy and overriding priority.

Regrettably, fostering this type of damaging politics is more important to Rishi Sunak right now than the harm being done to our children’s lungs by air pollution or the decline forced on our economy because of their recklessness and incompetence.

Serious, robust, reasoned discussion is essential in any democratic society, and something I have always welcomed.

My objection is not to good-faith debate, but to the Tories sowing discord and division, in a desperate attempt to distract from the mess they’ve made of our country.

Sadiq Khan is mayor of London