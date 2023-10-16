VIEWERS watching the TV show adaptation of Boiling Point have been left emotional wrecks as the tense drama unfolds.

The BBC One culinary drama follows on from a film with the same name that was released in 2021.

2 Stephen Graham is one of the creators of BBC show Boiling Point Credit: PA

2 Viewers have been left with rocketing stress levels after watching the kitchen drama Credit: PA

It explores the stressful experiences that chefs face as they work in the kitchen of a fictional high-end restaurant.

And people watching the show have been feeling the tension as their stress levels also reach boiling point.

Viewers have flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share how intense they have found the show.

One person complained saying: “Nah this stress is unrelenting. Where’s the light and shade.”

Another joked: “Here goes the stress test for my blood pressure again. Boiling Point makes a drama out of a crisis.”

A third overwhelmed watcher hit out: “I finally started Boiling Point tonight and now I’m going to bed stressed and hungry.

However, others were more positive about the spin-off show.

One fan shared that she was left in tears by the latest installment, but did not want the series to end.

She said: “Another amazing episode, nice to see more of the characters lives outside of the kitchen, but felt sad for Emily she seemed so broken tonight it’s becoming a theme. Hannah Walters making me cry on a Sunday night, sad this time next week it will be over.”

A second agreed that the show was achieving its purpose by making viewers so emotional, adding: “I’m a wreck. What a show, so many themes – phenomenal drama.”

Acclaimed actor Stephen Graham is one of the creators of the show, and also stars in it as Andy Jones. who was head chef in the film.