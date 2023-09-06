Bank of Japan policy board member Hajime Takata said Wednesday that the central bank needs to be ready to act flexibly, while also maintaining its stance of monetary easing.
Takata said in a speech that he was finally seeing positive signs that will help the BOJ achieve its 2% inflation target, such as a shift in Japanese people’s belief that prices and wages won’t change.
He said the bank needed to continue the current easing policy but should also be ready to take flexible action because uncertainties over the economy and prices remain high.