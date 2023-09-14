Boldy James has received love from a number of fellow Detroit legends, and Jalen Rose is the latest among them to praise the 41-year-old MC.

During a new episode of the Elliot Wilson Experience posted on Tuesday (September 12), the basketball veteran namedropped the Griselda spitter while talking about what the music he’s currently enjoying.

“I wanna make sure I big-up somebody ya’ll need to be paying attention to,” he said. “Represent the 313, my guy, Boldy James. BoJack — that is my guy.”

Rose then proceeded to show the former XXL editor-in-chief what he’d been listening to by the Michigan native as the two scrolled through his catalog. Check out the clip below:

Boldy James gets Detroit love from former NBA star Jalen Rose: “That is my guy” 🤝 Via: @ElliottWilsonpic.twitter.com/N0L8uOHrt4 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 13, 2023

Jalen Rose secured his legacy in his home state before he even made it into the NBA. Along with future major-league legend Chris Webber, he was a part of the University of Michigan’s 1991 basketball team, also known as the “Fab Five.”

The five-piece has been referenced a great deal in Hip Hop and popular culture as a whole, so to watch Rose return the favor was truly a full-circle moment.

Earlier this year, James was involved in a two-car accident in the Detroit metropolitan area, his publicist confirmed to HipHopDX. Following the accident, he was taken to hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, he was taken out of ICU in a stable condition.

Boldy and his family said in a statement that they wanted to express their gratitude to “the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.”

A number of artists subsequently took to social media to offer comforting words of encouragement, including Eminem.

“Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames!!!” Em tweeted, followed by salute and prayer hands emojis.