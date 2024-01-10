Boldy James has reflected on the car crash that almost claimed his life.

Last year, on January 9, the Detroit rapper was involved in a motor accident in his hometown that left him in critical condition.

As a result of the two-vehicle collision, James broke bones in his neck and back and underwent surgery on his neck that put him in intensive care.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (January 9), the Griselda signee marked the anniversary of the incident by looking back on his road to recovery.

“January 9th 2023 was the day my life almost changed forever,” he wrote. “It’s been a year since my accident and I’m almost back [100 percent] healthy. All praise to the most high, me and my family are closer than ever before and I’m feeling more and more like myself everyday.

“I appreciate those that came to see me in the hospital or pulled up on me when I broke out of rehab. You are truly appreciated whole heartedly. Sincerely Blocks.”

The post comes just a few days before Boldy James will release a new album with producer Nicholas Craven titled Penalty of Leadership, which was recorded while he was recovering from his accident.

According to Craven, Boldy began recording his verses just five days after he was released from hospital while he was in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace.

Penalty of Leadership drops Friday (January 12) and marks the pair’s second full-length collaboration following 2022’s Fair Exchange No Robbery.

After the initial accident, there was an outpouring of love for Boldy James from the Hip Hop world.

Eminem, who collaborated with the rapper on Big Sean‘s posse cut “Friday Night Cypher,” said in a rare social media post: “Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames!!!”

James was appreciative of the positive thoughts from Detroit’s most famous son, later saying: “It was under some weird circumstances because I was in the hospital in critical condition. So when I got the tweet it meant the world.

“You know, ‘cause I do music and I look up to Em and what he did for the city and just Hip Hop in general. But I couldn’t enjoy it as much as I do reflecting on it now.”

He added: “The Eminem shout-out wishing me a speedy recovery, it definitely meant a lot. Because a lot of people that was close to me didn’t even wish me well in my situation. So that meant the world to me.”