Bolivian ambassador to the Netherlands, Roberto Calzadilla Sarmiento, spoke to Middle East Eye on 30 April outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) following hearings into Israel’s humanitarian obligations in occupied Palestine.

In an interview with MEE news editor Sondos Asem, Sarmiento said the court must reaffirm the obligations of Israel as an occupying power in Palestine.

Below is the full text of the diplomat’s remarks:

“Bolivia is a very strong supporter of the rights of the Palestinian people, and we see the gravity of this situation as very concerning to Bolivia. That’s why Bolivia cut its relations with Israel for the second time.

At the same time, I have to say we are very concerned about the colonialism and genocidal actions of Israel in the territory. We have also been able to establish this year the Hague Group, which is a group of about ten countries that has established coordination in order to see different collective actions to undertake to bring up these Palestinian rights of self-determination.

I think there are different efforts, if you look at the Global South, that are coming up with strong voices. As we heard today at the court—South Africa, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile came to the hearings to participate. So we see also a concern; it’s not only a couple of countries—it’s a global concern about what is going on.

We see a lot of non-compliance with the orders of the International Court of Justice. So this is why we are here in this advisory opinion. We think that the court has the jurisdiction to submit an orientation of what are those obligations of Israel—vis-à-vis its obligations as a member of the United Nations, as a member of many international conventions.

At the same time, as an occupying power, Israel has certain obligations. And I think the court has the obligation to provide guidance so that states can act accordingly. Certainly, the court has to reaffirm the obligations and the rights that other organisations and third countries have in order to provide solidarity, in order to provide humanitarian aid, in order to lessen this catastrophe which is going on in Palestine.”