Showbiz is always full of gossips and behind the scene scandals. Such scoops and scandals used to come out easily till 90’s but since the advent of PR and digital medium, things are more guarded than ever. We bring you a new story today in this new section with latest hush hush goss and behind the scene spice from the industry.

Who’s This Bollywood Diva?

Here’s a hint: She recently tied the knot with a fellow actor, and together, they delivered a blockbuster that made audiences swoon over their real-life chemistry. However, she’s also been in the limelight for less flattering reasons, such as getting trolled for her accent at an international film festival and for presenting herself as an outsider despite her well-connected background.

This Bollywood actress’s demands on set are nothing short of extravagant, and they come with a hefty price tag that could set producers back by 50-60 lakhs above her already substantial fees.

The Diva’s Demands:

Luxurious Travel and Accommodation: While it’s common for A-list actors to fly business class and stay in luxury suites, this actress insists that her entourage, including family and crew, also travel in business class. The producers are expected to foot the bill for their luxurious accommodation as well. Personal Gym Trainer: Her fitness routine is non-negotiable. She demands that her gym trainer be flown in from Mumbai, also in business class, and housed in similar luxury accommodations to ensure she trains with him and stays in top shape. Private Chef: Her culinary preferences are equally specific. She requires a private chef from Mumbai, hired at a monthly salary of 2 lakhs. This chef also sources high-end organic groceries, adding another layer of expense for the producers.

With such lavish requirements, it’s no surprise that the profitability of films she works on takes a significant hit. The extra costs associated with meeting her demands can strain even the most generous of budgets, leaving producers to question if the box office success is worth the financial burden.

Who could this demanding diva be? Readers, put on your guessing hats!

