AMMAN — Bologna clinched their first Coppa Italia title in over half a century with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the final held at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night. Dan Ndoye netted the decisive goal in the 53rd minute, capitalising on a defensive lapse by Milan. The winger was later named Man of the Match for his standout performance.

It was a night of history and redemption for Bologna, whose last triumph in the competition dates back 51 years. With this victory, the club also secured qualification for next season’s UEFA Europa League, capping off a memorable campaign.

The match started with Bologna asserting early dominance, controlling the first half and testing Milan keeper Mike Maignan on multiple occasions. Maignan was called into action repeatedly, producing several important saves to keep his side in the game. Milan, meanwhile, relied heavily on counter-attacks but struggled to find rhythm or precision in the final third.

Ndoye’s breakthrough early in the second half shifted the momentum even further in Bologna’s favour. In response, Milan coach Sergio Conceicao introduced Santiago Gimenez and Kyle Walker in a bid to rescue the game. The substitutions injected some urgency into Milan’s attack, and the team created a few promising chances. However, Bologna successfully slowed the pace and absorbed the pressure as the clock wound down.

The final saw a total of five yellow cards in a tense and physical encounter—three of them issued to Milan players. Both sides registered five shots on target, underlining the balance in attacking intent despite Bologna’s edge in execution.

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano praised his players after the match, saying: “It was a rough game and we deserve to win after many disappointments. We put in a great performance.”

On the other hand, it could prove to be the final appearance on the Milan bench for Conceicao, whose future at the club remains uncertain. The defeat added pressure on the Portuguese tactician, as questions swirl around his tenure following a disappointing cup exit.