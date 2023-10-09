There will be whooping and hollering and partying in Nebraska, when Bomac gets home.

The trainer Brian Mcintyre to boxing’s top gun, Terence Crawford, has been given a suspended sentence in England, and will be headed back to America, after being arrested and held Sept 3 at the Manchester airport for possessing a firearm and ammunition.

He told cops he didn’t know those items were in his luggage.

That incident cast a bit of a pall over the win engineered by Chris Eubank Jr, cornered by McIntyre, over Liam Smith, Saturday night 37 days ago.

Our Ryan O’Hara wrote that, “Possession of a handgun is generally prohibited in the UK, which carries among the strictest penalties worldwide. Most handguns have been banned in Great Britain since the Dunblane school massacre in 1996. According to Sections 1 and 2 of the UK Firearms Act 1968, McIntyre could face up to five years in prison. If prosecutors can prove that McIntyre purchased the weapon in the UK, he could spend up to 10 years behind bars.”

So, anxiety levels were high in some folks who feared the worst, that the 53 year old former fighter, likely to be voted trainer of the year in 2023, would receive a stiff sentence and stay locked up in England for a spell.

Reporter Ollie McManus broke the news:

Word spread, with Nebraska boxers Crawford and Steven Nelson posting the good news: