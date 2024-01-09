Currently riding high on the success of his recently released comedy-drama film Dunki acclaimed actor Boman Irani stole hearts once again with his portrayal of a teacher in the film. As much as audiences enjoyed his work and the entertainer as a whole, the actor recently took time out with his close friends and family to watch the film in theatre as an audience.

All praise for his co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, along with Director Rajkumar Hirani and the entire team, Boman Irani lauded everyone’s hard work and expressed his gratitude for being a part of this really special project.

Bombs Irani Shares Heartfelt Post For Dunki

Sharing a picture from his movie outing, the actor wrote on his social media handle, “Always fun to watch movies with the audience. While I was an audience member I cannot help but admire the hard wok of the entire team.( I know I was there) the wonderful ensemble of actors fronted by our very own @iamsrk with the support of every single player. #tapseepannu @vickykaushal09 @anilgroverhere @vikramkochhar in fact every single featured cast member did great. Films like this reinforce our belief in humanity, kindness, loyalty and the reason we love to see a #rajkumarhirani film. 🙏🙏🙏”

Upcoming Films Of Boman Irani

Meanwhile, up next on the work front, Boman Irani is gearing up for his long-awaited directorial debut, which he has written himself and in which he will also be playing a role. Fans of the actor are eagerly awaiting more details on the film soon.

Dunki Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is about to cross 225 cr nett after 3rd week. If film manages to stay solid then film will cross 240 cr nett lifetime. Film will emerge SRK’s 3rd highest domestic grosser after Jawan and Pathaan beating 227 cr nett of Chennai Express. Film is already a plus film due to controlled budget and it has emerged highest grossing non action film post pandemic.

About Dunki

Dunki released on December 21, is produced by Gauri Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film is distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of the year, after Jawan and Pathaan, both of which were blockbuster hits. Dunki is also Rajkumar Hirani’s first film after five years, since his last film Sanju in 2018. Dunki is expected to be another masterpiece from the director, who is known for his socially relevant and entertaining films. Dunki is also the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, which has raised the expectations of the fans and the critics alike.

