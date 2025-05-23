A Thai passenger on an AirAsia flight from Phuket to Don Mueang was detained on May 23 after claiming an explosive device was on the plane.

At 3.17pm local time on May 23, Phuket Airport’s Air Traffic Control was alerted by the pilot to a bomb threat on AirAsia flight FD3092, an Airbus A321.

The pilot had been informed by cabin crew that a Thai passenger had claimed “there’s a bomb in the overhead locker”.

The pilot immediately requested to return the aircraft, which was carrying 200 passengers, to an isolated parking bay (number 99).

Airports of Thailand, the airport operator, said that the situation was swiftly brought under control with no suspicious items found, but the bomb hoax had prompted Phuket International Airport to activate its emergency protocols.

An Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) was set up to systematically manage and control the unfolding situation.

The EOC involved close and integrated collaboration between airline staff, Phuket Airport security personnel, Phuket Provincial Police, and Tourist Police officers. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

