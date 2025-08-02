It wasn’t pretty, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers did what it takes to break out of their losing streak.

The Bombers got touchdowns from all three phases and picked up a 40-31 victory over the Toronto Argonauts in front of another sold-out crowd at Princess Auto Stadium to snap their three-game slide and push their record to 4-3.

The standout performance came from Bombers defensive back Trey Vaval, who returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and then took a punt 97 yards to the house.

Offensively, the Bombers struggled on this night as Chris Streveler, starting at quarterback in place of an injured Zach Collaros, threw for three interceptions.

His first pick was returned for a touchdown by Cameron Judge in the first quarter, giving the Argos a 7-0 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Vaval took it back to the endzone evening the score. Streveler would find the endzone from 9 yards out late in the quarter to put the Bombers ahead 14-7.

Winnipeg found the end zone on the defensive side of the ball in the second quarter, as Jay Person returned a fumble for a 29-yard touchdown after a strip-sack by Willie Jefferson. And then Vaval took back his second return TD and the Bombers led 31-13 at the half.

The Argos would chip away at the lead in the second half getting receiving touchdowns from Damonte Coxie in the third and fourth quarter.

But the Bombers would hold on as the defence prevented the Argos from coming all the way back as Jefferson led the way, knocking down several passes and putting plenty of pressure on Argos quarterback Nick Arbuckle.

Next up for the Bombers is their third meeting of the year with the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, August 9 in Calgary with kickoff just after 6 p.m.