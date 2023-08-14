Cleveland, OH –

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have suffered a major loss after thieves reportedly made off with their honorary street sign just days after receiving the accolade.

On Sunday (August 13) the “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way” street sign near the intersection of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue in their hometown of Cleveland was reported stolen, according to The Neighborhood Talk.

The disappointing news prompted reactions from multiple members of the legendary group, with Layzie Bone writing on his Instagram Stories: “N-ggaz ain’t shit.”

Bizzy Bone added on his IG Stories: “Everybody relax it the sign in the middle of the street on the darkest part. People going overboard with extra disappointment STOOOOOP!!!!”

In June, it was announced that Bone Thugs would be honored with their very own signage thanks to a petition created by a fan named Felicia C. Haney, owner of Beach Street Publicity, and Juan Goodwin.

The effort led to 70 percent of the signatures needed to present to the Cleveland City Council, where Council Member Kevin Conwell among others backed the petition and passed legislation to see fans’ vision come to life.

On Friday (August 11), the sign was unveiled at a ceremony attended with Bizzy Bone and Krayzie Bone, along with plenty of fans, in attendance.

Earlier this year, Cormega took some time out to salute Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on Instagram, hailing them as “one of the most unique rap groups ever.”

“Before Eazy E left this world he gave us a reminder of his savvy as a music executive. Bone Thugs N Harmony was and is one of the most unique rap groups ever,” he wrote. “They harmonize like a choir while simultaneously lyrically staying aligned with rap group precision and verbally switching tempos perfectly.”

The Queens, New York rapper then turned his attention to two of the group’s biggest songs, “1st of tha Month” and “Tha Crossroads,” explaining how the emotion in the latter has yet to be topped by anyone to this day.

“Their song ‘1st Of The Month’ was a catchy hit that caught my attention and their music afterward kept my attention,” he continued. “I’ve never heard a song about death sound sonically beautiful until I heard ‘Cross Roads.’ The video is very thought-provoking and brings an added element to the song. A melodramatic emotional experience never surpassed to this very day.”

“They became superstars selling over 14 million records to date making them one of the top rap groups of all time if we’re being unbiasedly honest,” he concluded.