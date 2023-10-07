Savers are being urged to take advantage of savings interest rates that are rising close to six percent at some financial institutions.

Banks and building societies have been taking advantage of the wave of rate increases over the past year which they have passed on to their customers.

Central banks, including the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve, have hiked interest rates to control the impact of soaring inflation.

While this has been detrimental to borrowers, savers have benefited thanks to this decision-making.

With signs that central banks could be pausing interest rate hikes for the foreseeable future, experts from Moneyfacts are sharing the top savings accounts customers should consider.

Read more… Fixed energy deals trap warning as bill payers may get better deal if they wait