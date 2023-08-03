Boosie Badazz has now brought B.G. into his dispute with Kodak Black, claiming the incarcerated Hot Boy confirmed that some of Kodak’s time behind bars was spent in protective custody.

Boosie has had it out for Yak ever since the Florida rapper collaborated with “rat” 6ix9ine on their collab “Shaka Laka” in July. So when he saw 1090 Jake take to Instagram on Monday (July 31) with a video accusing Kodak of being afraid to walk to the yard during a prior prison stint, Boosie was all over it.

“When you was a one man army in the Feds, you were rocking behind the Bloods and then you just did a song with the biggest rat that ratted on the Bloods,” Jake said. “Now I didn’t even say nothing about this dude saying that you was in protective custody in the Feds and you never even hit the yard in Big Sandy.”

After apparently checking in with the currently-incarcerated B.G. to verify the claims, Boosie took to Instagram under Jake’s post and wrote, “BG SAY HE WAS ON PC TOO.”

For context, it’s looked down upon in a similar (but less harsh) light as “snitching” when someone opts to go into protective custody while behind bars – with the idea the incarcerated person is too scared to be among the general population.

You can check out the posts below:

Last week, Boosie Badazz got into it with Wack 100 over the collab, as Wack is now managing Yak and was the man behind the deal.

On Friday (July 28), Wack 100 uploaded a video to Instagram of someone holding a bank withdrawal slip for $1million and a bank teller giving them the fee in the form of a First Horizon Bank check.

He then elaborated on the ongoing discrepancy that the Baton Rogue artist has with Kodak over his 6ix9ine feature.

“FOR ALL YALL THINKING @kodakblack is CAPP’n NAW IMA STAND IN A GAP FOR THOSE THAT STOOD FOR ME,” Wack began. “@mamaheliveagain2.0 THIS MAN SHOWED UP FOR WACK RESPECTFULLY GET OFF THAT BULLSHIT WITH HIM. WEVE ALWAYS BEEN GOOD LETS KEEP IT THAT WAY.”

He added: “AND SHOUT OUT TO @fumevapors MY NEW BUSINESS PARTNERS WHO DID EXACTLY WHAT WE AGREED TO… TO THE REST FOLLOW YOUR MIND DO WHATS BEST FOR YOU …. NOW SHUT IT TF UP THAT FIRST BAD WAS REAL 2 MORE CAME AFTER THIS!!.”

Boosie caught wind of Wack’s post and wasted no time telling his side of things in the comments section.

“I never said he didn’t get paid lol,” Boosie stated. “That ain’t what this bout n u know @wack100 don’t act like i said yall was lying about the money [money bag emoji] u posting this does not help his situation at all it’s actually worst !! NOW he only got paid 600 k n gotta pay 400k n taxes [crying laughing emojis].”

He continued in a separate comment: “U picking sides n u wrong we better than that Check yo Dm @WACK100.”

It’s unclear where the pair stand as of this writing.