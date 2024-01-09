Boosie Badazz has fashioned himself as a bit of a man of the streets, and now claims that he’s done more than an infamous fictional gangster.

The Baton Rouge native took to his social media pages on Sunday (January 7) to claim that he lived a similar life to that of Nino Brown, the protagonist of the 1991 movie, New Jack City, as played by Wesley Snipes.

“Nino Brown is a fantasy. Boosie is a reality,” he said in the video. “Nino Brown can’t fuck with Boosie. I did way more shit in the streets than Nino Brown. Real talk. I’m really like that.”

Check it out below:

Boosie Badazz claims he did “way more in the streets” than Nino Brown: “I’m really like that” via: @livebitezpic.twitter.com/7rOJkjarRR — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 8, 2024

While Boosie Badazz seems to applaud that “gangsta” lifestyle for himself, he’s cautioned his young fans against it in the past.

Last May, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper warned his followers that being in the streets and trying to be gangsta is not a life anyone should be trying to pursue.

“Don’t never become no street n-gga. Don’t never become no gangsta, bruh,” Boosie said on Instagram Live at the time. “Always gotta have n-ggas with you, always gotta be tryna protect yourself, looking over your shoulder. Shit don’t even be worth it, bruh. You get older, you be like damn man. A lot of shit come with this shit.”

He continued: “That’s the only thing that matter, bruh – staying alive. This ain’t the life you want though, dog. All y’all young n-ggas out there – this ain’t the life you want.”

related news Boosie Badazz Thinks He Knows Why He Doesn’t Get Award Nominations December 30, 2023

Meanwhile, last month, the Baton Rouge rapper was on IG Live when he learned that his son, Tootie Raww, was outside smoking weed in his car, and he couldn’t wait to get a joke off at his kid’s expense.

“He gon’ turn into a weed plant,” Boosie said to someone off-camera. “He a weed plant with shoes on. Everything revolves around smoking. He can’t eat less he’s [high]. I was just like that though. I can’t talk.”

The doting dad then made his way out to Tootie’s car and stood there for a few moments before his son even noticed him.

“The first thing you do in the morning man. That’s how loaded you is — you ain’t even see me?!”