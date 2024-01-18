Boosie Badazz has made it clear that he has no issues with Plies despite hearsay of them not being on good terms with one another.
In an interview clip posted by VladTV on Tuesday (January 16), he discussed shootout the 2006 shootout at a concert in Gainesville, Florida that featured both rappers.
“Everybody thought that shit happened with me and Plies, but it didn’t,” he began. “They held that shit that Boosie and Plies were beefing all the way until I went to prison. They put Boosie and Plies against each other. I had nothing to do with it.”
“I was telling the promoter it was time for me to go on,” he said, recalling how Plies’ microphone being turned off prompted gunfire from the rapper’s crew. “When people in they home state, they gotta do their thing. I guess they turned off his music.”
Watch the Baton Rouge MC discuss the ordeal and rumored beef below:
Plies and several members from his entourage were arrested for their involvement in the aforementioned shootout at Club 238 in July 2006. Five people present at the venue were left injured, as a result.
The “Shawty” rapper was subsequently let off on probation, though his brother was ultimately sentenced to three years behind bars for the shooting and released in 2009.
A $10 million lawsuit was filed against Plies in relation to the incident, but it’s unclear what the final ruling of the suit ended up being.
Contrary to their alleged feud, Plies and Boosie Badazz were on the same page when Donald Trump was indicted last April as they both wondered why the former president could turn himself in yet not have a mugshot taken.
“Is There Anybody U Know Ever Been Charged With 34 Felonies & The System Said: ‘When U Turn Yourself In We Good On The Mugshot U Ain’t Gotta Take It’???” Plies asked.
Likewise, Boosie added: “I WONDER WHAT @realDonaldTrump ATTORNEYS FILED SO HE DIDNT HAVE TO GET HIS MUGSHOT TAKEN? #smartmove BUT THIS HAS TO GO FOR ALL CELEBRITIES RIGHT? MUGSHOTS CAN DAMAGE SOMEONES BRAND.”