Boosie Badazz has made it clear that he has no issues with Plies despite hearsay of them not being on good terms with one another.

In an interview clip posted by VladTV on Tuesday (January 16), he discussed shootout the 2006 shootout at a concert in Gainesville, Florida that featured both rappers.

“Everybody thought that shit happened with me and Plies, but it didn’t,” he began. “They held that shit that Boosie and Plies were beefing all the way until I went to prison. They put Boosie and Plies against each other. I had nothing to do with it.”

“I was telling the promoter it was time for me to go on,” he said, recalling how Plies’ microphone being turned off prompted gunfire from the rapper’s crew. “When people in they home state, they gotta do their thing. I guess they turned off his music.”

Watch the Baton Rouge MC discuss the ordeal and rumored beef below: