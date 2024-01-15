Boosie Badazz, who has been separated from his fiancée for several months, has learned that he will have to wait even longer to see or speak to his bride-to-be.

Per Courthouse News, on Friday (January 12), the rapper’s attorneys requested a modification to the terms of his release that would allow him to resume contact with Rajel Nelson, who he is set to wed in April.

However, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Wheat — who Boosie has previously accused of being racist — told U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo that his office “vehemently opposes” the change due to “security concerns.”

The judge appeared to be on Boosie’s side at first, stating that keeping him from contacting Nelson seemed unfair in light of the fact that she was not present at the time of the May 2023 incident that led to his arrest and is not scheduled to appear as a witness on either side.

Damon Alimouri, Boosie’s attorney, echoed the judge’s concerns, stating that the prosecutors’ “security concerns” were “vague, unless we have some details to fill the gaps.”

Following a sidebar with Wheat, Bencivengo ruled that Boosie and Nelson were to remain apart for an additional 60 days. Once that time has passed, if the prosecution has no further objection, the stay-away order will be lifted.

That timeframe places the Baton Rouge native’s reunion with his future wife just weeks away from their current wedding date.

On June 14, the Baton Rouge rapper was nabbed by feds while exiting a courtroom in San Diego, CA. He had just had a separate gun case dismissed by a judge, but the victory was short-lived as he was arrested as soon as he stepped out the building.

related news Boosie Badazz ‘Sad’ That His Kids Don’t Live With Him: ‘I Feel Like A Failure’ January 10, 2024

It was later revealed that Boosie (real name Torrence Hatch Jr.) was being held on multiple gun charges, including “felony possession of a firearm and transporting firearms across highways.” His original request for bond was denied.

According to federal court documents, which were obtained by TMZ on June 16, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper earned himself an indictment thanks to some ill-advised Instagram Live posts.

In the posts, Boosie Badazz can be seen tucking a gun into the waistband of his jeans. The posts, which were originally made last month, were essentially what got Boosie in trouble as Federal law prohibits convicted felons from carrying and/or owning guns.

However, at a hearing on June 20, a judge granted the rapper bond and set the amount at $50,000, according to his lawyers Meghan Blanco and Damon Alimouri (via TMZ).

Prosecutors reportedly wanted to keep Boosie in custody until trial, but the judge ended up denying their request.

He was finally released from custody on June 24 and promptly released a brand new album to celebrate the moment.